Trippie Redd Releases New Song 'Dreamer' on 21st Birthday - Listen & Read the Lyrics

Thursday, 18 June 2020
Trippie Redd is dreaming away. The entertainer is celebrating his 21st birthday on Thursday (June 18) with his new song, “Dreamer.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Trippie Redd The song was produced by Yeezo. Trippie‘s dream to create music came after his older brother, an aspiring rapper named Dirty Redd, died in a [...]
