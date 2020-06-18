Lili Reinhart Shares First Look at New Movie 'Chemical Hearts'

Global  

Lili Reinhart is giving fans a glimpse at her upcoming new film Chemical Hearts! The 23-year-old Riverdale star’s movie will hit Prime Video on August 21st, and she shared the first image on Instagram. “Here’s your first glimpse into the world of #ChemicalHearts 🌻 trailer will be coming in July so stay tuned… @chemicalhearts,” she [...]
