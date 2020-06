AceShowbiz Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bid to Trademark Their Charity Gets Rejected https://t.co/d3rdIJ8kB6 https://t.co/AoPZRVQ29Z 4 minutes ago DaisyKwolek https://t.co/3FThAXhnoH haha i really want to laugh... i think at least I myself knew more about Jessica Mulroney t… https://t.co/I1zyZAQbsy 5 minutes ago Kathryn @dolly_mm20 @byetwit 2019 WellChild Awards 😊 https://t.co/Q289eZiNvT 7 minutes ago EG 24 NEWS A new blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because of a “charity” https://t.co/7bO6anerIZ 8 minutes ago Troy RT @Bulldog665: Meghan Markle may have left UK as she was 'denied limelight' Laurence Fox says https://t.co/Umerkjka6L @SandraSBreen 11 minutes ago BEAVERHOUSEN Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trademark for Archewell has been rejected https://t.co/6GLOg0k2VI I have nerve le… https://t.co/yHhTxs7KLs 14 minutes ago Star RT @Mesmerizin_Eyes: #LizaMinnelli Denies Friendship with #PrinceHarry , #MeghanMarkle. I adore Liza for calling them out on their lies! I… 23 minutes ago Kris_with_a_k Is this obvious to anyone else? British prince marries American, moves to America, sets up money laundering charity… https://t.co/pVj5JbBWjs 24 minutes ago