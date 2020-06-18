Global  

Jeffree Star Issues Apology for Old 'Lipstick Nazi' Website & Past Behavior: 'That Person Is Long Gone'

Just Jared Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Jeffree Star is apologizing. The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics mogul posted a lengthy apology note to social media on Thursday (June 18) amid resurfaced screenshots of a website for an old cosmetics line said to be owned by Jeffree called “Lipstick Nazi.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star “Hey everyone, over the [...]
