Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shay Mitchell Opens Up About The Possibility of Marriage with Matte Babel

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Shay Mitchell is dishing on marriage! The 33-year-old Dollface actress opened up about whether she would get married to her partner Matte Babel. “A lot of people ask, it’s never been something I really cared for,” Shay told ET. “And I love weddings, love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Shay Mitchell doesn't want to wed

Shay Mitchell doesn't want to wed 01:20

 Shay Mitchell has "never cared for" getting married and is happy with the way her relationship with Matte Babel is.

Related videos from verified sources

Parenting pro: Shay Mitchell is teaching her daughter to 'love without judgement' [Video]

Parenting pro: Shay Mitchell is teaching her daughter to 'love without judgement'

Shay Mitchell is teaching her daughter she "deserves to love and be loved without judgement", as she says she's reading her tot a children's book about activism as a bedtime story.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:51Published
Shay Mitchell relies on PLL co-star Troian Bellisario for parenting tips [Video]

Shay Mitchell relies on PLL co-star Troian Bellisario for parenting tips

Shay Mitchell relies on PLL co-star Troian Bellisario for parenting tips Shay has Troian "on speed dial" for parenting tips. The actress welcomed her first child, Atlas, with her partner Matte Babel in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:07Published
'She's on speed dial': Shay Mitchell relies on Troian Bellisario for parenting tips [Video]

'She's on speed dial': Shay Mitchell relies on Troian Bellisario for parenting tips

Shay Mitchell has Troian Bellisario "on speed dial" for parenting tips, as her 'Pretty Little Liars' co-star welcomed her daughter Aurora one year before Shay gave birth to Atlas.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Shay Mitchell not prioritising marriage right now

 "Pretty Little Liars" fame actress Shay Mitchell is in no hurry to marry boyfriend Matte Babel. In an interview with etonline.com, Mitchell spoke about her...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this