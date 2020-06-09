Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apex Legends is coming to Switch this fall, along with cross-play

Polygon Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

BTS Sings 'Baby Shark' in Unseen Clip, Fall Out Boy Donates to Black Lives Matter & More | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Sings 'Baby Shark' in Unseen Clip, Fall Out Boy Donates to Black Lives Matter & More | Billboard News

The music community mourns the death of two music legends, the Black Lives Matter movement gets a large donation from Fall Out Boy and BTS sings "Baby Shark" on 'Carpool Karaoke.'

Credit: Billboard NewsPublished
An overview of the games in the the competitive FPS landscape [Video]

An overview of the games in the the competitive FPS landscape

Dominic “The D” Ng takes us through some of the popular First-Person Shooter (FPS) and Battle Royale games currently in the competitive landscape, including the recently-launched Valorant,..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 07:17Published
BTS Sings 'Baby Shark' in Unseen Clip, Music Community Mourns Two Music Legends & More | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Sings 'Baby Shark' in Unseen Clip, Music Community Mourns Two Music Legends & More | Billboard News

The music community mourns the death of two music legends, the Black Lives Matter movement gets a large donation from Fall Out Boy and BTS sings "Baby Shark" on 'Carpool Karaoke.'

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

'Apex Legends' is coming to Switch and Steam this fall with cross-play

 EA Play kicked off with some big news for Apex Legends players. Starting this fall, it’ll support cross-play between PC, Xbox One and PS4. Oh, and Nintendo...
engadget


Tweets about this