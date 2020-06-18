Global  

AMC Theatres Will Reopen on July 15, Moviegoers Not Required to Wear Masks

Just Jared Thursday, 18 June 2020
AMC Theatres has announced plans to reopen movie theaters around the country on July 15, but one surprising detail is that the company will not require guests to wear masks in states that don’t mandate it. Employees in all AMC locations will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures monitored, and undergo regular screenings [...]
