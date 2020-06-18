Global  

Ariana Grande Matches Her Face Mask to Her Outfit at the Gym

Just Jared Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Ariana Grande bundles up in an oversized sweatshirt while leaving the gym on Thursday morning (June 18) in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old singer wore a beige face mask that matched her outfit, which included skintight leggings. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande Earlier this week, Ariana appeared to distance herself from the [...]
