'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The upcoming 17th season of the Fox dancing series So You Think You Can Dance will not be happening this summer as planned. The network has announced that production on the show cannot move forward because of health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. This marks the first time that So You Think [...]
