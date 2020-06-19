Global  

Sec’y of State Mike Pompeo Fires Back at ‘Traitor’ John Bolton, Claims He Is Spreading ‘Outright Falsehoods’

Mediaite Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fires back at 'traitor' John Bolton, claims the former Trump national security advisor for spreading 'outright falsehoods'
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pompeo to meet Chinese delegation in Hawaii: sources

Pompeo to meet Chinese delegation in Hawaii: sources 01:32

 [NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet a Chinese delegation at a U.S. military base in Hawaii this week to discuss bilateral ties that have soured deeply since the start of the year, sources familiar with the matter said. Libby Hogan reports.

President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims [Video]

President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims

Bombshell claims from the former national security advisor. In his memoir, John Bolton claims President Trump committed possibly impeachable offenses.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:18Published
Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election [Video]

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election John Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor. He resigned in late 2019. Trump's Justice Department..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed' [Video]

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'

John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

debraco18403408

debra cole RT @Mediaite: Sec'y of State Mike Pompeo Fires Back at 'Traitor' John Bolton, Claims He Is Spreading 'Outright Falsehoods' https://t.co/ifD… 8 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Sec'y of State Mike Pompeo Fires Back at 'Traitor' John Bolton, Claims He Is Spreading 'Outright Falsehoods' https://t.co/ifDUorCIPt 34 minutes ago

newdennis

Dennis Amandla RT @ChinaPlusNews: Chinese FM on Wednesday slammed #US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks that chided British bank #HSBC for backing… 1 week ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Chinese FM on Wednesday slammed #US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks that chided British bank #HSBC for bac… https://t.co/SpOnmzwHth 1 week ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Chinese FM on Wednesday slammed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks that chided British bank #HSBC for ba… https://t.co/zRSLfLOvQY 1 week ago

ChinaPlusNews

China Plus News Chinese FM on Wednesday slammed #US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks that chided British bank #HSBC for bac… https://t.co/klEK6oCCwU 1 week ago