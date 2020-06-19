Global  

Shay Mitchell not prioritising marriage right now

Mid-Day Friday, 19 June 2020
"Pretty Little Liars" fame actress Shay Mitchell is in no hurry to marry boyfriend Matte Babel. In an interview with etonline.com, Mitchell spoke about her relationship with Matte and why she is not ready for marriage right now.

"A lot of people ask, it's never been something I really cared for. I love weddings, love weddings....
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Shay Mitchell doesn't want to wed

Shay Mitchell doesn't want to wed 01:20

 Shay Mitchell has "never cared for" getting married and is happy with the way her relationship with Matte Babel is.

