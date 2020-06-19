Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fact-Check: Tucker Carlson Falsely Claims Stacey Abrams Made Up Details About Rayshard Brooks Shooting

Mediaite Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Fox's Tucker Carlson tried to call out Stacey Abrams on Thursday for "making up" that Atlanta cops who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks knew he had a taser in his hand. But Carlson was lying himself — cops did know Brooks had their taser in his possession.
