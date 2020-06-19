Fact-Check: Tucker Carlson Falsely Claims Stacey Abrams Made Up Details About Rayshard Brooks Shooting



Related videos from verified sources 2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death



Charges are now being filed against two Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death. Fired Atlanta officer Garret Rolfe is now facing felony murder charges, while the other officer is charged.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:02 Published 14 hours ago Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks



CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:13 Published 1 day ago Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks



Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:20 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this