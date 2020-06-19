NBA Players Will Be Given a Ring That Can Predict Coronavirus Symptoms Days in Advance
Friday, 19 June 2020 () NBA players will be given a “smart ring” that has the capability of predicting symptoms of COVID-19 up to three days in advance. The NBA will resume the 2019-20 season on July 30 with all teams playing at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The National Basketball Players Association sent out a memo to all players [...]
The NBA released a statement saying quote, “A central goal of our season restart will be to utilize the NBA’s platform to bring attention and sustained action to issues of social injustice.” Lakers' guard Avery Bradley responded to that by telling reporters quote, “regardless of how much...
The plan to restart the NBA at the end of July is underway, but Adam Silver has stated that players will not be in breach of their contract should they skip the season in Orlando. Chris Broussard joins..
