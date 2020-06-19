Global  

NBA Players Will Be Given a Ring That Can Predict Coronavirus Symptoms Days in Advance

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
NBA players will be given a “smart ring” that has the capability of predicting symptoms of COVID-19 up to three days in advance. The NBA will resume the 2019-20 season on July 30 with all teams playing at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The National Basketball Players Association sent out a memo to all players [...]
