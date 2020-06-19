|
Nathalie Kelley Says ABC Was 'Tone Deaf' for Cancelling 'The Baker & The Beauty'
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Nathalie Kelley is opening up about the cancellation of her freshman series The Baker and the Beauty and she calls ABC’s decision to cancel the show “extremely tone deaf.” The 34-year-old actress released a statement in which she encouraged fans to sign a Change.org petition in hopes of having another network pick up the series [...]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this