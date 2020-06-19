Zack Snyder shares sneak peek of his Justice League cut Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Director Zack Snyder on Thursday shared a brief teaser of his widely anticipated cut of 'Justice League'. The new 'Snyder Cut' of the film will debut next year on HBO Max. The American filmmaker unveiled the teaser on Twitter and wrote: "First-ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax#releasethesnydercut... 👓 View full article

