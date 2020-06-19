Keerthy Suresh on keeping identity of the mask man a secret: It had to surprise everybody Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Penguin is a psychological thriller that also features an eerie-looking mask man. The official poster announcement of the movie piqued one's interest right from the word go along with trailer taking no time to make one as curious as ever. Keerthy Suresh, who is gearing up for her Tamil-Telugu... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Israeli Inventors Make Mask Similar to Pac-Man for Safer Eating at Restaurants



Ever wonder how you can protect yourself from the coronavirus even while eating at a restaurant? Wonder no more thanks to this mask allowing users to gobble up food Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:03 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this