Dave Franco & Alison Brie Keep Their Distance From Her Co-Stars at 'The Rental' Drive-In Screening
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Dave Franco‘s directorial debut The Rental will be hitting theaters next month, but a special drive-in screening was just hosted and everyone stayed socially distanced! The 35-year-old actor/director kept close to his wife and the film’s star Alison Brie at the event on Thursday night (June 18) at the Vineland Drive-In in City of Industry, [...]
The Rental Movie - Official Trailer - HD - IFC Films - Plot synopsis: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister,...
