Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Keep Their Distance From Her Co-Stars at 'The Rental' Drive-In Screening

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Dave Franco‘s directorial debut The Rental will be hitting theaters next month, but a special drive-in screening was just hosted and everyone stayed socially distanced! The 35-year-old actor/director kept close to his wife and the film’s star Alison Brie at the event on Thursday night (June 18) at the Vineland Drive-In in City of Industry, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Rental Movie (2020) - Alison Brie, Dan Stevens

The Rental Movie (2020) - Alison Brie, Dan Stevens 02:17

 The Rental Movie - Official Trailer - HD - IFC Films - Plot synopsis: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister,...

Related videos from verified sources

Things you might not know about birthday boy Dave Franco! [Video]

Things you might not know about birthday boy Dave Franco!

The actor is now 35 years old: here's some things you might not know about the star.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:49Published
'23 Walks' Trailer [Video]

'23 Walks' Trailer

23 Walks Trailer - Dave (Dave Johns) and Fern (Alison Steadman), two older strangers, have been bruised by their individual circumstance. They meet walking their dogs in a North London park, and over..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this