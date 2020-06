Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Filmmaker KR Sachindanandan passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Kerala, where he had been admitted after he suffered a heart attack. Celebrities on social media have been remembering the ace filmmaker. In an emotional note, Bollywood actor John Abraham shared on Twitter, "Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy”