Bulbbul trailer: Anushka Sharma's Netflix film is the haunting tale of a child bride

Mid-Day Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
If you thought Pari was scary, wait till you watch the trailer of Bulbbul! Anushka Sharma's Netflix film is all set to give you goosebumps and send shivers down your spine.The makers of Bulbbul have just dropped the trailer of the movie and we can't wait to watch the film now!

*Watch the trailer of Bulbbul below:*

Anushka...
