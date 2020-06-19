Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Aya and the Witch: Studio Ghibli fans react to divisive images from new film
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Aya and the Witch: Studio Ghibli fans react to divisive images from new film
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
6 days ago
)
'Do not tarnish your legacy!' one concerned fan wrote
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Germany
Pakistan
New Jersey
Wirecard
Italy
White House
California
Israel
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hamilton
Eiffel Tower Reopens
Chelsea
Jessi Combs
Jay Cutler
WORTH WATCHING
Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit
Madonna urges Americans to 'wake up' and vote Trump out
Italy: 18 bodies ordered to be exhumed amid probe into care home's handling of COVID-19 crisis
Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments