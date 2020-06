Related videos from verified sources Niall Horan isn't putting pressure on himself to write lots of tunes in lockdown



Niall Horan has swapped writing tunes for cleaning, baking and soaking up the sunshine during lockdown. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published on May 29, 2020 Lewis Capaldi vows to pen more 'depressing songs'



Lewis Capaldi vows to pen more 'depressing songs' The Scottish pop star revealed he's been penning lots of upbeat tunes in lockdown, but he has vowed to "squeeze out" some sad ones. Speaking to Joe.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53 Published on April 30, 2020

Tweets about this