CNN Torpedoes Trump: ‘Be Better’ and Stop ‘Tweeting Fake Videos That Exploit Innocent Children’

Mediaite Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
CNN Torpedoes Trump: ‘Be Better’ and Stop ‘Tweeting Fake Videos That Exploit Innocent Children’The Twitter feed operated by the CNN PR department pushed back hard on President Donald Trump after the commander in chief tweeted out a clearly fake CNN clip of two toddlers — one apparently black, the other white — running after one another from a popular, right-wing meme account to “prevent fake news dumpster fires.”
