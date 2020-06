Amy Klobuchar Just Sealed the Deal: Kamala Harris Will Be Joe Biden’s Running Mate Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amy Klobuchar effectively ended the Joe Biden veepstakes when she withdrew herself from consideration and endorsed a woman of color for the job, clearing the way for Kamala Harris and providing Biden with political cover not to select Elizabeth Warren.