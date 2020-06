Related videos from verified sources Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards



Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards Kimmel, who hosted the show in 2012 and 2016, will also serve as executive producer for the annual event. Jimmy Kimmel, via statement Event organizers.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago Jimmy Kimmel to host Emmy's



Las Vegas Native Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Emmy's. You can watch this year's Emmy's September 20th on Channel 13. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 2 days ago Jimmy Kimmel returning as Emmy Awards host



Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2020 Emmy Awards for the third time in September. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this