Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Numan To Play Drive-In Shows

Clash Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
"Here in my car, where I feel safest of all..."

*Gary Numan* has confirmed plans for a new drive-in tour.

The shows are a way of getting around social distancing at gigs, while allowing *Gary Numan* to include his full stage show.

A stroke of genius - especially given 'Cars' is one of his greatest hits.

The shows take place later this year, starting in Lincoln on August 20th, with 12 dates announced in all.

Tickets are on sale now - check out the dates below.



Can’t tell you how pleased I am to announce this. More info to follow very soon. https://t.co/SU1Yjd7cnx pic.twitter.com/XPpp2STyX8

— Gary Numan (@numanofficial) June 19, 2020

Related: *Kele Okereke vs Gary Numan - Personality Clash*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

There's Now a Talk Show Hosted in 'Animal Crossing' [Video]

There's Now a Talk Show Hosted in 'Animal Crossing'

There's Now a Talk Show Hosted in 'Animal Crossing' The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many talk shows to either halt production or resort to filming from home. But a new talk show has taken a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

miracalix

Mira Calix RT @ClashMagazine: Gary Numan / @numanofficial announces drive-in tour... Yep, IN CARS. https://t.co/nBAUkTN0Fi https://t.co/1jLruQpYyt 31 minutes ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Gary Numan / @numanofficial announces drive-in tour... Yep, IN CARS. https://t.co/nBAUkTN0Fi https://t.co/1jLruQpYyt 34 minutes ago

my2pencehworth

S.J.M Gary Numan to play drive thru music festival, how gutted will people be if he doesn't play 'Cars oh and good luck t… https://t.co/T8zxzMTlSg 3 hours ago

BMWavesBlog

Breaking More Waves Last month I tweeted about this. It got a pretty negative reaction. But now drive in gigs are becoming a reality. H… https://t.co/bM3S48l5wq 4 hours ago

youngmadeof

Mark RT @CotswoldsGent: Summer isn’t cancelled! The Streets, Gary Numan, Dizzy Rascal and Lightning Seeds are just a number of acts playing a s… 4 hours ago

CotswoldsGent

The Cotswolds Gentleman Summer isn’t cancelled! The Streets, Gary Numan, Dizzy Rascal and Lightning Seeds are just a number of acts playin… https://t.co/Ahvn0sCpVN 5 hours ago

theipaper

i newspaper RT @adamsherwin10: Yes, @numanofficial will play Cars. Live music to return with drive-in concerts headlined by The Streets and Gary Numan… 5 hours ago

adamsherwin10

Adam Sherwin Yes, @numanofficial will play Cars. Live music to return with drive-in concerts headlined by The Streets and Gary N… https://t.co/I6a7pTFkCf 6 hours ago