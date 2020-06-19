When SSR thanked Mahesh after their meeting

Friday, 19 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide sent shockwaves across the industry, leaving fans of the actor devastated. In an interview with Times Now, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt had revealed that they were planning for ‘Sadak 2’ and Sushant had dropped in to meet them. Here’s a throwback post of Sushant Singh Rajput, thanking Mukesh Bhatt’s brother, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for meeting him.
Actor Alia Bhatt and her family gave a special surprise to their house help Rashida on her birthday. Alia along with sister Shaheen cut the cake with Rashida. In a separate video, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published