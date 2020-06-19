Global  

When SSR thanked Mahesh after their meeting

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide sent shockwaves across the industry, leaving fans of the actor devastated. In an interview with Times Now, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt had revealed that they were planning for ‘Sadak 2’ and Sushant had dropped in to meet them. Here’s a throwback post of Sushant Singh Rajput, thanking Mukesh Bhatt’s brother, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for meeting him.
