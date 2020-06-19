Mick Mulvaney — Whom Trump Hired for 3 Jobs — Tells CNN Trump’s Biggest Problem is He ‘Didn’t Hire Very Well’
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Mick Mulvaney defended President Donald Trump over the allegations in John Bolton's book during a lengthy CNN interview, offering only one criticism of Trump: "He didn't hire very well."
President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney dropped as much as $550,000 in stocks. He did it on the same day Trump assured the public the economy was “doing fantastically” during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, Trump said the “consumer in the United...