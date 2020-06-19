Global  

Mick Mulvaney — Whom Trump Hired for 3 Jobs — Tells CNN Trump’s Biggest Problem is He ‘Didn’t Hire Very Well’

Mediaite Friday, 19 June 2020
Mick Mulvaney defended President Donald Trump over the allegations in John Bolton's book during a lengthy CNN interview, offering only one criticism of Trump: "He didn't hire very well."
