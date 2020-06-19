Sonu Nigam's new love song for Chaman Bahar gives it the 'do ka chaar' effect
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Sonu Nigam is back to singing what he does best. He has sang a new original love song called Do Ka Chaar , for the new film Chaman Bahaar, produced by Yoodlee Films' . The movie has an eclectic music score, matching its theme and semi -urban milieu, and spanning a varied music scape
