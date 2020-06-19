Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Foxx Reveals He Is Bulking Up to Play Mike Tyson in Biopic - See His Transformation!

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Jamie Foxx is transforming before our very eyes. The 52-year-old actor, who is set to play Mike Tyson in the upcoming biopic Finding Mike, showed off his shirtless muscular physique on Instagram on Friday (June 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx “The transformation begins… FINDING MIKE. It is no secret that [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward

Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward 00:39

 Jamie Foxx has confirmed the "ball is rolling" on his Mike Tyson biopic, and he has started an intense training regime to get into shape.

Related videos from verified sources

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum attend George Floyd memorial service [Video]

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum attend George Floyd memorial service

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum sat side-by-side as they paid their respects to George Floyd at this memorial service in Texas on Tuesday (09.06.20), where Ne-You fought back the tears as he performed an..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral [Video]

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral The Fountain of Praise church in Houston released a partial list of attendees for George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday. ABC13..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Jamie Foxx takes his kids to protest: 'It was heartbreaking' [Video]

Jamie Foxx takes his kids to protest: 'It was heartbreaking'

Jamie Foxx says taking his children to a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend was "bittersweet" and "heartbreaking".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward
ContactMusic

Jamie Foxx shares update on long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic

 Jamie Foxx has confirmed the long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic is still in the works.
Belfast Telegraph

Jamie Foxx to Play Mike Tyson in an Upcoming Biopic

 Jamie Foxx is opening up about his upcoming biopic about boxer Mike Tyson. The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who won his Academy Award for his performance in...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

mancrushday

Man Crush Monday New Shirtless: Jamie Foxx Reveals He Is Bulking Up to Play Mike Tyson https://t.co/rv57ewI9KV #WCW #MCM #JamieFoxx https://t.co/3lzAwzVNwI 26 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Jamie Foxx Reveals He Is Bulking Up to Play Mike Tyson in Biopic - See His Transformation! https://t.co/MvZf12ZeRC #Gossip 28 minutes ago

taniamachado54

Tania🌷🌻🌹🌴 RT @JustJared: Jamie Foxx reveals he is bulking up to play Mike Tyson in a biopic - see his transformation: https://t.co/9RAU9UeNu0 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jamie Foxx reveals he is bulking up to play Mike Tyson in a biopic - see his transformation: https://t.co/9RAU9UeNu0 1 hour ago

HOT969Boston

HOT 96.9 Boston RT @GetUpCrew969: Jamie Foxx reveals how he's bulking up for his next role https://t.co/E7Uzmn3Pj2 4 hours ago

GetUpCrew969

The GetUp Crew Jamie Foxx reveals how he's bulking up for his next role https://t.co/E7Uzmn3Pj2 4 hours ago