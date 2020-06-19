Jamie Foxx Reveals He Is Bulking Up to Play Mike Tyson in Biopic - See His Transformation! Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jamie Foxx is transforming before our very eyes. The 52-year-old actor, who is set to play Mike Tyson in the upcoming biopic Finding Mike, showed off his shirtless muscular physique on Instagram on Friday (June 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx “The transformation begins… FINDING MIKE. It is no secret that [...] 👓 View full article

