Jack Hawitt Shares Acoustic Take On 'Higher Love' Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

It's a flip on his new single...



*Jack Hawitt* has a habit of cropping up when you least expect it.



Need an example? OK, well the sought after songwriter co-wrote a Megan Thee Stallion banger, while his voice also soundtracked a key part on Love Island.



Steaming ahead with renewed confidence, his single 'Higher Love' is a bolt from the blue.



Strong, strident pop songwriting with a crisp edge, it's out now, a dexterous display from the potent young artist.



This acoustic take flips the song upside down, and it demonstrates his fantastic vocal abilities.



Emotive and engaging, you can check it out below:



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

👓 View full article

