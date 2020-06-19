Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Hawitt Shares Acoustic Take On 'Higher Love'

Clash Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
It's a flip on his new single...

*Jack Hawitt* has a habit of cropping up when you least expect it.

Need an example? OK, well the sought after songwriter co-wrote a Megan Thee Stallion banger, while his voice also soundtracked a key part on Love Island.

Steaming ahead with renewed confidence, his single 'Higher Love' is a bolt from the blue.

Strong, strident pop songwriting with a crisp edge, it's out now, a dexterous display from the potent young artist.

This acoustic take flips the song upside down, and it demonstrates his fantastic vocal abilities.

Emotive and engaging, you can check it out below:

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Jack Fincham Reveals Results Of Hair Transplant [Video]

Jack Fincham Reveals Results Of Hair Transplant

Jack Fincham Reveals Results Of Hair Transplant

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:05Published
A love story for the coral reef crisis | Ayana Elizabeth Johnson [Video]

A love story for the coral reef crisis | Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Over the course of hundreds of scuba dives, marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson fell in love -- with a fish. In this ode to parrotfish, she shares five reasons why these creatures are simply..

Credit: TED     Duration: 06:42Published
Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love dilemma [Video]

Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love dilemma

Lil Wayne joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Green Bay Packers. Hear what Weezy has to say about Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and where his loyalties lie as a Packers fan.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:03Published

Tweets about this