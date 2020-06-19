Global  

Hip-Hop Celebrates Juneteenth + Explains Today’s Significance: “Our Ancestors Never Gave Up The Hope Of Freedom”

Friday, 19 June 2020
Hip-Hop Celebrates Juneteenth + Explains Today’s Significance: “Our Ancestors Never Gave Up The Hope Of Freedom”The hip-hop community knows the importance of June 19th. Today, rap heavyweights ranging from Ludacris to Jeezy have stepped up to acknowledge Juneteenth. Juneteenth x Hip-Hop Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with positive messages about what today means. Luda penned an open message about how far back Juneteenth goes while the […]

The post Hip-Hop Celebrates Juneteenth + Explains Today’s Significance: “Our Ancestors Never Gave Up The Hope Of Freedom” appeared first on .
