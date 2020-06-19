Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS Release Japanese Single 'Stay Gold' - Listen & Read the Lyrics & English Translation!

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
BTS is back! The massively popular South Korean boy band premiered “Stay Gold,” their new Japanese-language single, on Friday (June 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS The song will be featured on the group’s forthcoming Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~, which is due out on July 15. The [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Japanese famous 'Golden Craft art' attracting tourists [Video]

Japanese famous 'Golden Craft art' attracting tourists

This thin sheet of Gold is called Kinpaku in Japanese. It is symbol of wealth and prosperity. For the last 400 years Kanazawa City is famous for this traditional craft of making gold leaf and today 99%..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:23Published
Japanese Kokeshi dolls attracting tourists [Video]

Japanese Kokeshi dolls attracting tourists

Japanese Kokeshi dolls, one of the oldest forms of dolls in the world. Made from a single piece of wood, these dolls are made in a variety of styles, ranging from traditional designs to modern cultural..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:55Published

Tweets about this

APRIL14200

ＢＴＳ⁷ 🐳 RT @NME: BTS debut new Japanese single ‘Stay Gold’ https://t.co/jRloWVu6du https://t.co/n0IwCv74mv 27 seconds ago

Charliepapas2

Charliepapas RT @ARMYMAGofficial: "@BTS_twt released their new Japanese single #StayGold ahead of the release of a new Japanese-language album. The trac… 2 minutes ago

Jungkoo45684754

kookie💜 RT @jeonfolders: [MEDIA] BTS Release Japanese Single ‘Stay Gold’ The comforting track opens with youngest member Jungkook softly cooing, “… 2 minutes ago