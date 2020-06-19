|
Billie Eilish gets 3-year restraining order for trespasser
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Billie Eilish was granted a three-year extension on a restraining order she took out against a man who continuously trespassed at her home in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish granted restraining order
Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against her alleged stalker, after he showed up at her house seven times in one week.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40Published
