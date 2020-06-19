Global  

Billie Eilish gets 3-year restraining order for trespasser

Friday, 19 June 2020
Billie Eilish was granted a three-year extension on a restraining order she took out against a man who continuously trespassed at her home in Los Angeles.
 Billie Eilish has been granted a permanent restraining order against her alleged stalker Prenell Rousseau, who must stay away from her for three years.

Billie Eilish is opening up about her insecurities in a new interview.during which the singer confessed to feeling like she’s “never been desired”.The 18-year-old, who has been vocal about her..

Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against her alleged stalker, after he showed up at her house seven times in one week.

 Actor Ian Holm dies aged 88; Billie Eilish gets 3-year restraining order for trespasser; New solo version of Aretha song about race, faith released. (June...
 LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has extended to three years a restraining order taken out by Billie Eilish against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles...
