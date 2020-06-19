Global  

Sofia Carson Teams with R3HAB Again For New Song 'Miss U More Than U Know' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Sofia Carson and R3HAB are back with another new song! The 27-year-old actress and singer and the DJ just released their third track together, “Miss U More Than U Know”. “miss you more than you know is out❤️ from my heart to yours, here we go @R3HAB ❤️,” Sofia wrote on Twitter. Sofia and R3HAB [...]
Video credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: Carson Coleman signs with New York Yankees

Carson Coleman signs with New York Yankees

 LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - Sunday was the first day Major League Baseball teams could begin to sign undrafted free agents. And it didn’t take long for one of the league’s most storied franchises to give former Bat Cat Carson Coleman a call, the New York Yankees

