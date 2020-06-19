Melania Trump celebrates Juneteenth in video tweet, says 'we are one global community'
Friday, 19 June 2020
1 week ago) First lady Melania Trump celebrated Juneteenth with a video of herself reading a children's book and urging unity while working through "racial issues."
