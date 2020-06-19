Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump celebrates Juneteenth in video tweet, says 'we are one global community'

USATODAY.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump celebrated Juneteenth with a video of herself reading a children's book and urging unity while working through "racial issues."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump's tweet labled as manipulated media

President Trump's tweet labled as manipulated media 00:42

 Twitter has labeled one of the President's tweets as manipulated media. The 60 second clip shows an edited version of a viral video from 2019 where a black child and a white child run toward each other, hug, and then run away.

Related videos from verified sources

TikTok grandma behind 'no-show protest' campaign [Video]

TikTok grandma behind 'no-show protest' campaign

Mary Jo Laupp posted a video on TikTok condemning the Trump campaign for choosing to host the first rally of his re-election campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Juneteenth.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:49Published
Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning [Video]

Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning

Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning The micro-blogging site has used the new warning message for the first time after Trump shared a video of a black child running away from a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:48Published
Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence' [Video]

Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding one of the president’s tweets was violating their rule against “glorifying violence”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this

alvarez_nimer

⚜️⚖️ ⚜️ ⚖️⚜️⚖️ ⚜️🗽🇺🇸 RT @usatodaylife: Melania Trump celebrates Juneteenth in video tweet, says 'we are one global community' https://t.co/Vk6ZxVrFOp 2 days ago

flowersoffate

❌barbara allison⭐️⭐️⭐️❌ RT @DailyCaller: Melania Celebrates Juneteenth With Special Video, Says ‘Any Differences We Have Should Be Celebrated And Learned From’ htt… 2 days ago

SaveAslave

SaveAslave RT @hrkbenowen: Melania Celebrates Juneteenth With A Special Video, Says ’Any Differences We Have Should Be Celebrated And Learned From’ ht… 4 days ago

JustaJusta1ntx

justa RT @BetoMedia: Melania Trump celebrates Juneteenth “My dear citizens...” You really have to give her credit for trying, but still... eeees… 4 days ago