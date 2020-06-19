Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University! See How She's Celebrating
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Congratulations, Malala Yousafzai! On Thursday evening, the 22-year-old Pakistani activist and youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate announced that she has officially completed her...
CNN reports that Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from Oxford University. She and her family celebrated, with cake and confetti. Malala, is a 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lived after being shot in the head at 15 by the Taliban. Born in Pakistan, Malala is an activist who speaks out about...