Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University! See How She's Celebrating

E! Online Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Congratulations, Malala Yousafzai! On Thursday evening, the 22-year-old Pakistani activist and youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate announced that she has officially completed her...
News video: Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University 00:41

 CNN reports that Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from Oxford University. She and her family celebrated, with cake and confetti. Malala, is a 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lived after being shot in the head at 15 by the Taliban. Born in Pakistan, Malala is an activist who speaks out about...

Malala Yousafzai Completes Oxford Degree [Video]

Malala Yousafzai Completes Oxford Degree

Malala Yousafzai announced on Friday that she has completed her degree at Oxford University.

Malala to celebrate finishing Oxford degree with ‘Netflix, reading and sleep’

 Education campaigner Malala Yousafzai has expressed her “joy and gratitude” after completing her philosophy, politics and economics degree at Oxford...
Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Prize Winner Shot for Pursuing an Education, Graduates Oxford University
