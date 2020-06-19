Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University! See How She's Celebrating

Video credit: Wochit News - Published 7 hours ago Malala Yousafzai Graduates Oxford University 00:41 CNN reports that Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from Oxford University. She and her family celebrated, with cake and confetti. Malala, is a 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lived after being shot in the head at 15 by the Taliban. Born in Pakistan, Malala is an activist who speaks out about...