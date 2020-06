Heather Locklear Is Engaged to Her High School Sweetheart! Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Happy news for Heather Locklear – she is engaged to boyfriend Chris Heisser! The 58-year-old Melrose Place actress dated Chris back in high school and they reconnected a few years ago. Their relationship has been on and off amid her battle with substance abuse and her time in rehab. Daily Mail has obtained photos of [...] 👓 View full article

