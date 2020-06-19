Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Smith Says Getting Divorced Felt Like He Failed In Life

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Will Smith is opening up about how he once felt that he failed in life after his divorce from his first wife. During an episode of Red Table Talk this week, the 51-year-old actor opened up about his split from Sheree Zampino Fletcher, who is the mother of his eldest son, Trey. “I want to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Engineer reveals he was inspired to become a stripper by the film Magic Mike

Engineer reveals he was inspired to become a stripper by the film Magic Mike 02:18

 Alex Hoskins from Portsmouth lives a double life. By day he is an engineer, but by night he becomes Alex Gold, male stripper and butler in the buff. After watching the movie Magic Mike back in 2012, this father-of-one felt drawn to a life of male adult entertainment. In 2015 he secured a role as a...

Related videos from verified sources

Circle of Life Coalition 6-18-20 [Video]

Circle of Life Coalition 6-18-20

Creating your own obituary

Credit: BCTVPublished
People Gather In East Pittsburgh To Remember The Life Of Antwon Rose [Video]

People Gather In East Pittsburgh To Remember The Life Of Antwon Rose

There are several events honoring the life of Antwon Rose as this is the 2-year anniversary of his death; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:09Published
'It was a big shock to the system': Caroline Flack's personal trainer opens up about her death [Video]

'It was a big shock to the system': Caroline Flack's personal trainer opens up about her death

Bradley Simmonds was devastated when his client and friend, TV presenter Caroline Flack, 40, took her own life in February and he said it made him see that everyone can struggle.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari moves into new $5 million Nashville estate amid divorce: report

 Kristin Cavallari is moving on with her life and into a new multi-million home.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson on life after Larissa

 Colt Johnson, one of the stars of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' details moving on after public divorce from Larissa Lima. He also gives advice to couples...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.com

Dirty John's Christian Slater & Amanda Peet on the "Horrible Tragedy" of Betty Broderick's Story

 It was a divorce that turned deadly. Dirty John's Christian Slater and Amanda Peet are opening up about what it was like playing Dan and Betty Broderick, the...
E! Online


Tweets about this

carmin_D_J

CarolJDDJ♉♎ RT @JustJared: Will Smith is opening up about how difficult his divorce was for him See what he said here: https://t.co/jzBJRtQgoH 37 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Will Smith is opening up about how difficult his divorce was for him See what he said here: https://t.co/jzBJRtQgoH 38 minutes ago

Andrew34243814

Andrew @roblox_fancams @RealMan32026256 https://t.co/1kuVekgFiP see 6:07 will smith says that racism isnt getting worse, its getting filmed 2 days ago

smith_crsmith

CatherineS RT @CREWcrew: Mnuchin told the Senate that he would not disclose who was getting $511 billion in coronavirus loans because that information… 3 days ago

CarolMartinovi1

Carol Martinovic RT @MBDigital001: @davidmweissman Will Smith says racism isn't getting worse, it's just getting FILMED. It's also really only white people… 5 days ago

MBDigital001

M R B @davidmweissman Will Smith says racism isn't getting worse, it's just getting FILMED. It's also really only white… https://t.co/MlcfYy5owx 6 days ago

Melishous

Based Melissa RT @Dave03835: @LilyOppenheimer @wabenews Where was the fire department when the poor victim lefties lit a house with a child in it on fire… 6 days ago

1776DEFEATS1984

FAGS 4 TRUMP...Civil Rights Are 4 Civil People RT @MisterAntiBully: Attempting to burn children alive. Really getting that message of peace out there. https://t.co/aKQLKETblr 6 days ago