Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte & Prince George's Baking Adventures Involve These Two Messy Things

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have reportedly taken over the kitchen while in quarantine with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and younger brother, Prince Louis. In a sweet story shared by the Duke of Cambridge today, he revealed that his two eldest kids have been “attacking” the kitchen. “The children have been attacking [...]
