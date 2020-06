Shweta Basu Prasad bags a new web series Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has been cast in a new web series titled "Dr. Donn". The show, which is inspired by a true story, will revolve around Ranveer Don aka Dr. Donn, a man who made headlines by leaking the entrance exam papers of IIT, MBBS, IAS, IPS between 1995-2003.



Shweta will be seen playing the character of a lawyer,

