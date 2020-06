Rebel Wilson Says She Was Paid Big By Studios Not To Lose Weight Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her fitness and health journey in a new interview. The 40-year-old actress shared with The Sun that she felt like she wasn’t going to work much this year, so she set out to make it a year of “health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of [...] 👓 View full article