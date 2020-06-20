The book Sushant Singh Rajput gifted! Shraddha Kapoor shares a sweet post in his loving memory

Global  

Mid-Day Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
The book Sushant Singh Rajput gifted! Shraddha Kapoor shares a sweet post in his loving memoryShraddha Kapoor, who was among the few B-Town folks who attended the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput, had stayed away from posting a condolence message for her Chhichhore (2019) co-star. Now, she has shared a picture of the book, The Secret Principles of Genius by IC Robeldo, which SSR had gifted her while they were shooting for...
