City Girls’ Yung Miami + JT Lock In Weekend Vibes W/ New City On Lock Album
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Florida group City Girls are all about the weekend vibes. The hip-hop duo have come through on putting out their new City On Lock studio album. City x On Lock Heading into the weekend, both Yung Miami and JT hit up their social media pages to plug the project. They also shouted out fans for […]
The post City Girls’ Yung Miami + JT Lock In Weekend Vibes W/ New City On Lock Album appeared first on .