City Girls’ Yung Miami + JT Lock In Weekend Vibes W/ New City On Lock Album

SOHH Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
City Girls’ Yung Miami + JT Lock In Weekend Vibes W/ New City On Lock AlbumFlorida group City Girls are all about the weekend vibes. The hip-hop duo have come through on putting out their new City On Lock studio album. City x On Lock Heading into the weekend, both Yung Miami and JT hit up their social media pages to plug the project. They also shouted out fans for […]

The post City Girls’ Yung Miami + JT Lock In Weekend Vibes W/ New City On Lock Album appeared first on .
Video credit: Billboard: Fishing For Answers - Published
News video: City Girls Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Bandmate?' | Billboard

City Girls Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Bandmate?' | Billboard 02:53

 Yung Miami and JT of City Girls prove how well they know one another as they guess each other's favorite movies, childhood crushes, go-to dance moves, and much more.

