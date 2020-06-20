|
Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Hold Hands After a Nobu Dinner Date
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich hold hands while making their way out of Nobu restaurant after a dinner date on Friday night (June 19) in Malibu, Calif. The 27-year-old singer and the 28-year-old The Young and the Restless actor both wore face masks while leaving the restaurant. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi [...]
