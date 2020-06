The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Bekah Martinez is officially a mother-of-two! The former Bachelor contestant and partner Grayston Leonard welcomed their baby boy on Friday, June 19, which comes less than two years after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this