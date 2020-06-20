Royce Da 5’9 Asks God For D.L. Hughley Protection After Comedian Collapses On Stage: “Need You To Place A Forcefield Around This Brother Right Now” Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is pulling for a speedy D.L. Hughley recovery. The hip-hop veteran has reacted and sent prayers to the comedian following his on-stage collapse in Tennessee. Royce x D.L. On Saturday, the Motown legend hit up Instagram with some public words in support of Hughley. He specifically asked the man upstairs […]



