|
Royce Da 5’9 Asks God For D.L. Hughley Protection After Comedian Collapses On Stage: “Need You To Place A Forcefield Around This Brother Right Now”
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is pulling for a speedy D.L. Hughley recovery. The hip-hop veteran has reacted and sent prayers to the comedian following his on-stage collapse in Tennessee. Royce x D.L. On Saturday, the Motown legend hit up Instagram with some public words in support of Hughley. He specifically asked the man upstairs […]
The post Royce Da 5’9 Asks God For D.L. Hughley Protection After Comedian Collapses On Stage: “Need You To Place A Forcefield Around This Brother Right Now” appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this