Director Alan Metter Died at 77

Saturday, 20 June 2020
The 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' filmmaker who starts his career directing music videos for George Harrison and Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 77.
aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Director Alan Metter Died at 77 https://t.co/Vt5CXHzH62 https://t.co/KahJWNQZXB 9 minutes ago

TheresaGrasso

Theresa Grasso RT @THR: Alan Metter, who directed several big-screen comedies, including #BackToSchool, starring Rodney Dangerfield, has died https://t.co… 14 hours ago

charlestrotter

Chuck #BLM Alan Metter, the director of the '80s comedies such as BACK TO SCHOOL, starring Rodney Dangerfield, and MOVING, sta… https://t.co/eNF186Z6tA 16 hours ago

timwelsheliot

Tim Welsh-Eliot Alan Metter, the director of "Back To School" (1986) had died. *puts on black armband* He also directed the seventh… https://t.co/ylGVuW7WOy 19 hours ago

ZantiMisft

Zanti Misfit RT @HillaryWarnedUs: Director Alan Metter has died. He gave us this memorable scene. https://t.co/meVJtC7e6B 20 hours ago

phil_rosenthal

"Somebody Need Phil" Rosenthal The man who brought the Triple Lindy to the screen, Alan Metter, director of Rodney Dangerfield's "Back to School,"… https://t.co/lQSP4T801w 20 hours ago

dfriend

David Friend Alan Metter, who died earlier this month at 77, was also director on "Police Academy: Mission to Moscow." That fil… https://t.co/7wRs6mGhiu 20 hours ago

dfriend

David Friend Alan Metter, director of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Back to School," has died at 77. He was also responsib… https://t.co/XioXuqnWQm 20 hours ago