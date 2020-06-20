4,049 Cases Reported On Saturday Marks Another Daily Record Of COVID-19 Infections In Florida
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () The COVID-19 outbreak continued its fevered escalation in Florida on Saturday, as the state reported more than 4,000 new cases — the highest daily total yet in a state that has seen numerous record-breaking spikes since reopening restaurants, bars, gyms and other public places.
India on June 20 yet again recorded highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases (14,516) taking the tally to 3,95,048. Death toll has crossed 12,500 mark. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state..
In light of rising covid-19 cases, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has made a change. Newsom has announced that the state would require all residents to wear face masks. Even just a simple covering..
