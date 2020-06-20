Global  

4,049 Cases Reported On Saturday Marks Another Daily Record Of COVID-19 Infections In Florida

cbs4.com Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
The COVID-19 outbreak continued its fevered escalation in Florida on Saturday, as the state reported more than 4,000 new cases — the highest daily total yet in a state that has seen numerous record-breaking spikes since reopening restaurants, bars, gyms and other public places.
