Brandon Flynn Literally Has 'Looks That Kill' in New Movie - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Saturday, 20 June 2020
Brandon Flynn‘s first movie ever is out now! The 26-year-old actor, who starred in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, is the star of the new film Looks That Kill and he plays a character who literally has.. looks that kill. The movie is a dark comedy about Max Richards (Flynn), a teenage boy born [...]
