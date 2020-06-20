Hailey Bieber Wears Matching Workout Clothes at Doctor's Office with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber fighting against racial injustice



Justin Bieber wants to fight against racial injustice as he is "inspired" and has "benefited off" black culture. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Justin Bieber 'feels bad' for not paying enough attention to plight of African-Americans in U.S.



Justin Bieber feels bad that it has taken the death of George Floyd to make him wake up to the issue of racism in America. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago